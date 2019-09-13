|
BROWNING James Woodson passed away September 5, 2019. Born on November 1, 1926, in DeLand Florida, he was the son of Edward Virgil and Mae Browning. He was the last of four brothers and three sisters. He is predeceased by his wife, Irene Powell Browning and son William (Bill) Woodford Browning. He is survived by son, James Perry Browning (Deborah) of Georgetown, grandchildren Elizabeth Roach (Brent) of Louisville, Catesby Browning of Lexington, and Clay Browning of Louisville, and great-grandson Logan Roach of Louisville. A World War II Navy veteran, he served in the Pacific theater aboard the aircraft carrier USS Langley, and was a member of the American Legion, Post 22. Following his military service, he graduated from Mt. Sterling High School and later attended Morehead State University. He was employed by the U.S. Postal Service for 35 years, spending 23 years as a city carrier, and 12 years as a rural carrier. He also served as a flight instructor at the Mt. Sterling-Montgomery County Airport. In that capacity, he made many life-long friends. As a consummate student of American history, he directed that passion to the service of his community. He served meritoriously for several terms as president of the Montgomery County Historical Society. He helped preserve written records, oral histories and important historic buildings, most notable of which was the restoration of the Bell House. He and other local craftsmen were instrumental in restoring it, one of the oldest structures in Montgomery County which was then slated for demolition. He conducted tours especially school groups- describing the historical and cultural attributes of Mt. Sterling and Montgomery County with the goal of instilling community pride in the past as a resource for the future. He helped to establish a History Museum in the old City Hall. In 2002, he was honored with the Contributing Citizen Award for the 20th Century recognizing his "legacy of good deeds, outstanding contributions and love of community". His picture now hangs in the Mt. Sterling Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame. A craftsman at heart, he filled his home with period furniture. He repaired and restored antique clocks, built muzzle loading rifles, and restored numerous cars from Model T Fords to Jaguars. He was also a skilled stone and brick mason, constructing his home from "old brick" he salvaged from rural houses built in the early 18th century. In essence, "Jimmy" Browning was a modern-day Renaissance Man. His diverse skills and talents freely given, his selfless dedication to his community, his positive attitude and energy, his passion for life, and lastly, his love of God and country rendered him a universal friend and Citizen of the highest order. The family wishes to recognize Lois Young and Mary Ann Lester who lovingly cared for him during his residency at Sterling Meadows Assisted Living. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M. at Taul Funeral Home in Mt. Sterling on Friday, September 13, 2019. Services will be held Saturday, September 14, at 11 A.M. at St. Hubert's Episcopal Church on Grimes Mill Road in Clark County, KY, the Rev. Charles Ellestad officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sterling Meadows Assisted Living or St. Hubert's Episcopal Church.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 13, 2019