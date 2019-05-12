Resources More Obituaries for James Wyrick Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Wyrick

Obituary Condolences Flowers former principal and retired Fayette County Public Schools administrator passed away May 9, 2019. Jim is survived by his son Michael (Darby) and two grandchildren Dylan and Noah of Lexington. He was born in Corbin, KY the son of the late Raymond Wesley Wyrick and Edith (Lockhart) Wyrick. He was 84 years old. He was Lansdowne Elementary School principal for 17 years. He also served as Instructional Technology Coordinator for Fayette County Schools where he was instrumental in overseeing the installation of computer labs in all of the elementary schools. After retiring from Fayette County Schools he worked for the Kentucky Department of Education and SCB Computer Technology, Inc. as an Education Technology Analyst for 14 years where he received an award "for dedication and contribution to the Kentucky Education Technology System". Following high school, he served his country honorably in the U.S. Coast Guard for four years where part of his service was aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Aurora. Following military service he graduated from the University of Kentucky and was a member of Phi Delta Kappa. He was a long time member of Southern Hills United Methodist Church where he served on the Staff Parrish Relations Committee; Lay Leadership Committee; Finance Committee and Administrative Board and was a member of the Seekers Sunday School Class. He also was a member of the Lexington Public Library Board of Trustees for nineteen years, having served as Treasurer, Vice Chairman and Chairman. He played a large part in the creation of the library's long-range goals and strategic plans. Statewide, he served in 2003-2004 as chairman of the Kentucky Library Trustee Association helping to increase attendance and participation in that organization. In 2009 he received the James E. Gugeler Outstanding Trustee Award from the Kentucky Public Library Association, "for outstanding achievement in providing Library services to the people of Kentucky". He also served on the board of the Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning. He was past treasurer and Vice President of the Navy League of the United States Central Kentucky Council. He also served as state president of the Navy League of the United States and was an avid reader and student of World War II and Civil War history. In keeping with his commitment to teaching and learning, his brain was donated to the UK Sanders Brown Center for the Aging. A memorial service will be held at Southern Hills United Methodist Church on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 11:00 am, officiated by Dr. Bill Moore and Rev. Eric Hughes. Visitation at the church on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 4-7 pm and Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 10:00 am prior to the service. Donations in his memory can be made to Southern Hills United Methodist Church Foundation, 2356 Harrodsburg Rd. Lexington, KY 40503 or The Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning, 251 West Second St., Lexington, KY 40507. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries