Jamie Ryan Keyes, 36, husband to Ann Whitney, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. He was born in Hyden, Kentucky on January 11, 1984 to Darrell and Paula Robbins Keyes. Jamie was a contributor to Scott County Humane Society, a graduate of Perry County Central, received a bachelor's degree from University of Kentucky, and had worked for Terracon Consultants, Inc. and formerly worked for the State of New Mexico. He was an avid cat lover and rescued stray cats. Also left to cherish his memory is his brother Jeremy Keyes (Tiffany) of Frederick, Maryland, nephews, Andrew Keyes, Hunter Keyes, and Tristan Keyes, God child, Henry Scott Griggs of Nashville, Kentucky, maternal grandmother, Betty Jo Parker Robbins of Georgetown, Kentucky, several uncles, aunts, and a host of family members. Memorial visitation will be 5 to 8pm on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Graveside Memorial Service will be Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11am in Georgetown Cemetery. Jamie's family would like to thank his friends, family, and caregivers for their wonderful care and kindness. For those that wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Scott Humane Society. To a share a memory or send condolences to the family, visit www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 33% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and the family and funeral home have requested face coverings and proper social distancing for all who attend. We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 28, 2020.