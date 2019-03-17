Resources More Obituaries for Jamie Schritter Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jamie Schritter

Obituary Flowers Ms. Jamie S. Humble Schritter, 64, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Jamie was born September 25, 1954 in Louisa, KY to Eloise and James Delbert Humble Sr. In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her sister Mary Ellen LeMaster and her brother James Humble Jr. Survivors include her mother, her children Lisa Gail (John) Wippler, Jackie Lynn (Jack) Blankenship, Michael David (Amy) Schritter, Daniel Joseph (Mandy) Schritter, and Donald Nathan Schritter; her grandchildren whom she loved very much John Edward (Natalie) Wippler IV, Zachary Nathaniel Wippler, Joseph Caleb Ryan Schritter, Madison Jade Blankenship, Nicholas Drake McGuire, and Michael Logan Schritter; great grandson John Edward Wippler V; sisters Sandra Moore, Debra Ann Davis, and Tammy Kalb; and a host of nieces and nephews. Jamie will be remembered for how much she loved her children and grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, March 18, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the Young Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Keith Workman officiating. Burial will follow in the Buchanan Chapel Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 11:00 AM until time of service. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Ms. Schritter. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries