Jan Harvey Johnson
Jan Harvey Johnson, age 57, of Pikeville, KY., passed from this life, September 10, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Jan Harvey was born to the late, Bill Harvey Johnson and Judi “Conway” Patton, in Pikeville, KY., December 7, 1962. Besides his father, Jan Harvey is preceded in death by his daughter, Judith Paige Johnson, grandparents, Roy and Esta Conway, Bill and Gypsey Johnson, Ward and Irene Patton; aunts, Anna Ruth Wakeland and Elzena Ann Johnson. Jan Harvey is survived by his loving mother and father, Judi and Paul Patton; two sons, Jan Harvey Johnson Jr. and his wife, Jamie, William Chase Johnson; sisters, Bambi Lynn Todd and Nicki Lynn Rowe and her husband, Barry; brothers, John Michael Johnson, Christopher Neal Patton and his wife, Christine, Joseph Francis Johnson and his wife, Bridgett; grandchildren, EmaLeigh Faith Johnson Lucas Gabriel VanDyke, Chelsea ElizaBeth VanDyke, and Isabella Paige Johnson; aunts, Peggy Branham, Colleen Fletcher and her husband, Walter, Nanci Roy Matthew and her husband, Jim, Jo Standfill and her husband, Don, and Linda Erickson and her husband, Paul; along with a large host of loving family and friends. Jan Harvey will be missed by all who knew and a loved him. The family will accept friends at Thacker Memorial Funeral Home, Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM for visitation. Funeral services for Jan Harvey will be Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Brother Dennis Love officiating. Funeral services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Pikeville, KY. Entombment will follow at the Judith Paige Johnson Memorial Chapel at Annie E. Young Cemetery in Pikeville, KY. The family asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Judith Paige Johnson Memorial Scholarship Fund. Donations can be mailed to PO Box 2096 Ashland, KY. 41105. Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville, KY., will be serving the Johnson Family.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thacker Memorial Funeral Home
1118 South Mayo Trail
Pikeville, KY 41501
(606) 432-1800
