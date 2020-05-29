WALLACE Jan L., 82, passed away peacefully May 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by Anna L. Wallace his former wife of 25 yrs and Daphene Barnett his wife of 12 yrs. Jan is survived by his special friend Janis Cook and her son Mickey, and daughter Melissa, his son Jan Michael (Mike) Wallace (Ginger), his daughters Kimberley Ann (Kim) Risner (Steve), Neda Jo (Jody) Horn (David), 5 Grandchildren and one special Great Granddaughter born on his birthday. Jan was a long-time Lexington Businessman with interests in Automobiles, Construction and the Thoroughbred Industry. He served as a Deacon and Board member of Tates Creek Christain Church. A true Southern Gentleman who loved his family and respected all people. He had a keen knack of story telling and a wonderful sense of humor. He will be greatly missed but remain in our hearts forever. He requested no services. Donations to Bluegrass Care Navigators.



