|
|
Jane Ann Rummell, 79, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 10, 2019. Jane Ann was born in Charleston, West Virginia on September 22, 1940 to the late James and Virginia (Wilshire) Wilson. She attended Marshall University, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Education and a Master’s degree in Guidance and Counseling. She married Robert C. Rummell, Jr. on August 11, 1962 in Chelyan, West Virginia, before beginning her teaching career in Huntington, West Virginia. After the birth of their two children, Robert Campbell Rummell, III and Kathryn Ann Rummell, the family moved to Lexington, Kentucky in 1968. Jane Ann actively participated in the Lexington Junior League, where she met lifelong friends, before serving as president in 1978-79. She returned to the classroom in 1983, teaching mathematics first at Southern Junior High School and later at Tates Creek High School. Throughout their marriage, Jane Ann and Bob vacationed with family on Manitoulin Island, Ontario, Canada. Following Bob’s retirement in 2007, they spent summers at their island cottage and Christmases with their daughter in California. A mystery novel enthusiast, Jane Ann read voraciously; a lover of games, she played bridge regularly with a group of friends she thoroughly enjoyed. Jane Ann is survived by husband Bob and daughter Kathryn (Steven Budke) Rummell. In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her son, Robert C. Rummell, III. Family will receive friends for visitation from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm, Thursday, November 14th at Milward – Southland located at 391 Southland Drive, Lexington. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, November 15th at Southern Hills United Methodist Church located at 2356 Harrodsburg Rd., Lexington. In honor of her legacy and in lieu of flowers, Jane Ann’s family would like memorial contributions directed to the High Street YMCA, [email protected], or Southern Hills United Methodist Church, southernhillsumc.org. To share a remembrance of Jane Ann or offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 13, 2019