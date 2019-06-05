|
|
LEE Jane Elizabeth, 74, High Point, NC, went home to be with the Lord on the morning of June 1, 2019, at her residence. She is survived by her children, Astra (Maurice) Aker and Chris Lee; Grandchildren, Grayson Aker, Joshua Aker and Calia Lee; five siblings and a host of other family and friends. Services will be Monday June 10, 2019 at Consolidated Baptist Church, Russell Cave Rd., Lexington, KY. Visitation: 11 am with funeral following at 12:00 noon. Arrangements entrusted to A.D. Porter & Sons, Louisville, KY.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 5, 2019