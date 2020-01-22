|
Jane Hughes, 85, widow of Ben E. Hughes, passed away peacefully at her home in Georgetown, KY on Sunday, January 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, William B. and Nellie Goldey Wiggs and her sister Lena Dempsey of Frankfort, KY. She is survived by four children, James McCormick, Phyllis (Tom) Hendrix, Jerry (Kathryn) McCormick and Mary McCormick; six grandchildren, Traci Simms, Kristina McCormick, Michelle Hendrix, Kyle Hendrix, Lindsay McCormick, Hannah McCormick; 11 great grandchildren; and three brothers, Howard (Nancy) Wiggs, Stanley Wiggs and Jimmy (Connie) Wiggs. Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, Georgetown, KY. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 PM Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at Tucker, Yocum and Wilson Funeral Home. Those serving as pallbearers are, Matthew Brown, Christopher Brown, Kyle Hendrix, Michelle Hendrix, Kelly Brown, and Justin Wiggs. Fond memories and words of condolences may be shared with the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
