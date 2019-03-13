KNIGHT Jane (Jan) Nunley, 65, passed away on March 7, 2019, at her home in Charleston, West Virginia, after a long illness. A native of Charleston, Jan attended the University of Kentucky, graduated with a master's degree in Library Science, and started a career as a librarian at the UK Libraries and the Lexington Public Library (Lansdowne branch) in Lexington, Kentucky, where she would live for 31 years. Jan developed a special interest in children's books and literacy, and from 1990 she worked primarily as a reading tutor, first at Fayette County Public Schools and then as a freelancer in Powell, Ohio, a job that brought her great joy and fulfillment. Jan is survived by her husband of 39 years, Kendall (Kipp) F. Knight; son, Jeffrey Knight; daughter, Tracy See, and son-in-law Scott See; grandchildren, Avery and Harper See; brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Elise Nunley; and sister-in-law, Martha Nunley. She is predeceased by her father and mother, James A. and Janet Nunley, and her brother, David Nunley. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 15, at 11:00am at Sunset Memorial Park in South Charleston, with the Rev. Jim Robinson officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Family Caregiver Alliance, 101 Montgomery St., Suite 2150, San Francisco, CA 94104, or online at www.caregiver.org. The family will accept online condolences at: cpjfuneralhome.com Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Knight Family. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary