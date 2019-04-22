Lange, Jane Ecton



wife of Dr. Karl W. Lange died Saturday morning, April 20th, 2019. She was born in Baton Rouge, LA, daughter of the late Penrose "Penny" and Hilda Ecton. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church where her grandfather, Dr. T.C. Ecton, was a minister for 38 years. She attended Lindenwood College, St. Charles Mo. and the University of Kentucky. For many years she was active in the Lexington Junior League serving on both the Junior League Board and the Lexington Junior League Horse Show Board of which she was chairman in 1973. She was a board member of the United Way of the Bluegrass, Florence Critteton Home, Child Development Center and Equestrian Events and Women's Ministry of Calvary Baptist Church. She served as President of the Alliance of the BlueGrass Dental Society and President of the Alliance of the Kentucky Dental Association. She was also involved in Mission Lexington. In addition to her husband survivors include a daughter, Becky Lange (Tim) Wills of Lexington and a son Karl Ecton, "Kel", (Tracy) of Batesville, AR; a sister Harriett McVey (Frank L III), brother-in-law Steve W. (Mardie) Lange of Lexington; five grandchildren Katie Mustian and Lucy Wills of Washington D.C., Will (Margaux) Mustian of Birmingham, AL, Hope and Wes Lange of Batesville, AR, and one great-grandson Sawyer Mustian of Birmingham, AL; nieces Penny McVey, Laura (John) Kiffmeyer, Missy Lange, Beth (Joey) Bowers, nephew Steve H. Lange; great nieces; great nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be Wed., Apr. 24, 2019 12:30 PM at Calvary Baptist Church with burial at the Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tues., Apr. 23, 2019, 5-7 PM, Milward-Man O' War, 1509 Trent Blvd. and on Wednesday at the church from 11:30 am to 12:30 PM.



Memorials may be sent to Calvary Baptist Church and Mission Lexington both at 150 E. High St. Lexington, Kentucky. www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 22, 2019