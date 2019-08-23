|
RIDDLE Jane Martin, 70, daughter of the late Martin L. and Lina Click, passed away Thurs., Aug. 22 after a short illness. A graduate of Georgetown College, Jane is survived by two daughters, Clara and Joanne; three grandchildren; one sister, Carolyn (Jack) Wilkinson; one niece, Catherine Morris; nephew, John Wilkinson; and several cousins. A graveside service and burial will be held 10 am Mon., Aug. 26 at the Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 410 Jefferson St., Lexington, KY 40508. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. handling arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 23, 2019