Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Lexington Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Riddle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Martin Riddle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Martin Riddle Obituary
RIDDLE Jane Martin, 70, daughter of the late Martin L. and Lina Click, passed away Thurs., Aug. 22 after a short illness. A graduate of Georgetown College, Jane is survived by two daughters, Clara and Joanne; three grandchildren; one sister, Carolyn (Jack) Wilkinson; one niece, Catherine Morris; nephew, John Wilkinson; and several cousins. A graveside service and burial will be held 10 am Mon., Aug. 26 at the Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 410 Jefferson St., Lexington, KY 40508. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. handling arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now