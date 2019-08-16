|
|
RUSSELL Nancy Jane Toombs, 86, of Lexington passed away Tuesday. Born June 17, 1933, she was the daughter of the late JW Leon and Lula Pearl Johnson Toombs Nancy Jane is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Letcher of Lexington; granddaughters, Caryn (Greg) Huber and Stacy Letcher, both of Lexington; great granddaughter, Lydia Beatrice Huber; sisters: Joan Hafley, Sara Patterson (Lou), and Barbara (Herlin) Atwood; brothers, John (Beverly) Toombs and James (Cindy) Toombs. She was preceded in death by brother, Gerald Toombs. Memorial Service 11 am, Saturday at W.L. Pruitt Funeral Home, 5590 KY HWY 2141, Hustonville. Visitation after 10 am. Memorial Contributions suggested to . www.wlpruitt.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 16, 2019