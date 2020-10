82 of Louisville, widow of Shelby Parsons, mother of Reed Parsons, passed from this life on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Sellersburg Health Care Center in Sellersburg, IN. At the request of the family, funeral services for Mrs. Parsons will be private. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Arrangements are by Dowell & Martin Funeral Home. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home's Facebook page to view Mrs. Parsons' complete obituary.