BAILIFF Janet Mullins, 88, wife of the late Ray H. Bailiff, Sr., died March 31, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Hospital surrounded by her four children. Born March 13, 1931 in Breaks, VA, she was the daughter of the late Judge W. and Hattie Shortridge Mullins. Mrs. Bailiff was a homemaker and member of Calvary Baptist Church who loved God, Bible study and spending time with friends and family members. She especially enjoyed tending her flowers, feeding the hummingbirds, attending plays and concerts, and volunteering at the American Cancer Society's Hope Lodge. Above all, she dearly loved her family; a special joy was meeting her long-awaited, beloved great grandson, Harrison Ray Crawford. As a proud Navy wife, she followed her husband from port to port, stateside and beyond, during his long naval career, making lifelong friends and dear memories. After a second career with East Kentucky Power, she and her husband settled in Lexington, KY. Survivors include three sons, Ray (Jackie) Bailiff, Springfield, MO, Dr. Robert (Dr. Oksana) Bailiff, Lewisburg, PA and Dr. Ronald (Diane) Bailiff, Richmond, VA; one daughter, Jennifer Bailiff, Lexington, KY; five grandchildren, Alison Levine, Amy Crawford, Sarah Bailiff, Melody Bailiff and Daniel Bailiff; one great grandson, Harrison Ray Crawford; five brothers, Cedan, Blake, Tony, Tim and Patrick Mullins; and five sisters, Dema McPeak, Ruby Mullins, Cathy Mullins, Ella Swiney and Marsha Bailey. Funeral services will be held 11 am Fri., April 5, at Calvary Baptist Church, 150 E. High Street, Lexington, KY 40507 by Rev. Hank Ellington. Visitation will be 6-8 pm Thurs., April 4 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. and 10 am Fri. until the service time at the church. Burial will take place in Enoch Mullins Cemetery in Breaks, VA. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary