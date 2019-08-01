|
Janet Martha Lindsay Brewster, 66, wife of James W. “Jimmy” Brewster, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at her home. She was born on July 20, 1953 in Owenton, Kentucky to the late Edward Gex Lindsay and Moira Jones Lindsay. Jan was a retired school bus driver and a member of Wilmore Presbyterian Church. She is survived by three daughters, Brittany (Jerry) Graham, Jamie Stephenson and Hilary (Travis) Houp, brother, Gary (Nancy) Lindsay, sisters, Marcia Barnes and Cathy (Shane) Floyd, ten grandchildren, Jarred Brewster, Sydney Brewster, Kailey Brewster, Lucas Houp, Isabella Houp, Jaidyn Stephenson, Aiden Graham Aubrey Stephenson, Madelyn Houp and Amelia Houp. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Lindsay. Service will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Pohl officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5-8PM at Betts & West Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Care Navigators. The family would like to thank the 4th floor South staff at Baptist Health Lexington for their care and Compassion. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 1, 2019