Janet DeLacey

Janet Troutman DeLacey, 76, of Lexington, Kentucky passed away August 17, 2020. She was born on May 3, 1944 during WWII near London, England to a British Mother and an American GI Father (Margaret and Edward Troutman). Following the war, Janet moved to Owensboro, KY (her Father’s hometown), where she met the love of her life at age 14. Janet and Roger married during college on June 21, 1963. She attended college at Murray State University, and moved to Lexington when she and Roger married. From the moment they met, they have been inseparable. They created a beautiful life together, and Janet’s family have always been the center of her universe. Janet was a beloved Wife, Mother, Nanna, Sister, and Aunt, and she will be dearly missed by those she left behind. She was an accomplished seamstress, a gardener, and an avid reader. Her loving husband will forever have her in his heart, and asked that she “save him a seat” upon her passing. With certainty, his seat was the first spot she looked for when she entered Heaven. Janet is survived by her childhood sweetheart and husband of 57 years, Roger DeLacey. She is also survived by her 4 children: Robin Chaloux (John); Brad DeLacey (Annetta); Amy DeLacey Merritt (Greg); and Matt DeLacey (Michelle). Janet had 12 grandchildren: Abby and Andy Redwine; Merrytt, Forest, and Bud DeLacey; Brandon and Tyler Pope; Matthew and Tegan DeLacey; Sam and Sarah Grace Merritt; and Ruthie DeLacey; as well as 7 great grandchildren: Lucy, Freddie, Theo, Ezekiel, Draven, Emma, and Logan. Janet is also survived by her 3 loving sisters: Diana Troutman, Pamela Terrett, and Cindy Cusack. There will be a private family service at Milward, Trent Blvd on Saturday, August 22, 2020 www.milwardfuneral..com