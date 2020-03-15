|
|
87, widow of Thomas Cockerham, died Thursday, March 5, 2020. Born in Erlanger, KY, she was a daughter of the late Marty and Lola Wood. She was a retired dental assistant and a member of First Church of God. Survivors are three children, Patricia (John) Davis, Lexington, Jeffrey (Andrea) Cockerham, WI, and Timothy (Elaine) Cockerham, MI; and five grandchildren, Nathan Davis, Leah Oser, Bethany Davis, Andrew Cockerham and Elizabeth Cockerham. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18 at the First Church of God, 505 Kingston Rd. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial will be Thursday, March 19, 11 a.m. at Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to The , 1065 Dove Run Rd, Ste 2, Lexington, KY 40502.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 15, 2020