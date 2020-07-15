wife of Herman H. Sharp (deceased), died on July 13, 2020. She was the daughter of Lena Claypoole Kabler and Lemuel Owen Kabler of Mt Olivet, KY (Robertson Co.). She is survived by two sons, Jeffrey O. Sharp (Jennifer) and Gregory H. Sharp. Also, three grandchildren, Jessica Sharp Sanders (Darian), Jason G. Sharp (Lori) and Jeffrey B. Sharp (Holleigh) and 4 great grandchildren, Jackson B. Sharp, Addison K. Sharp, Bennett O. Sharp, and Titus H. Sanders. She is also survived by four nieces and one nephew. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Wanda Lynn Barnett of Los Angeles and a brother, Owen Dale Kabler (Joyce, also deceased) of Mt. Olivet. After graduating from Deming High School in Mt. Olivet with Honors, she attended Fugazzi Business School in Lexington. She was then employed by the insurance agency of Earl G. Robbins and later William G. Robbins for 50 plus years. She was devoted to her family and to her church, Broadway Christian, in Lexington, KY. She was an active member of the Sunshine Couples Class where she helped with the administration of the Kerr Memorial Scholarship Fund. Services will be held at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, 463 E. Main St., Lexington this Thursday July 16. Visitation will be at 12:00 pm with the service at 1:00 pm. Craig Yates, Preaching Pastor of Broadway Christian Church, will be officiating. Nephews and grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Internment in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Kerr Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Broadway Christian Church, 187 N. Broadway, Lexington, KY, 40507 or God’s Pantry, 1689 Jaggie Fox Way, Lexington, KY, 40511