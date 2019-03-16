Resources More Obituaries for Janet Brannum Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Janet Lee Brannum

Mrs. Janet Lee (Mcroy) Brannum, age 76, of Byrdstown, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at St. Thomas Midtown in Nashville, Tennessee. She was the daughter of the late James Lewis and Deanie Eliza (Costellow) McRoy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Mamie Nell (and Frank) Dans, Mary Alisa Thcetter, Deanna (and Bernard) Joyce, four brothers, Harold Loyd (and Virginna) McRoy, Robert Eugene (and Sylvia) McRoy, James Donald (and Mary) McRoy, Fredrick Charles McRoy, her grandparents, Bud and Tennessee (Head) Costellow, Charles and Leeamdra McRoy. She is survived by her husband, Porter Cleston Brannum, her children, Melody (Brannum) Winningham, Anthony Brannum, a brother, Paul (& Sharron) McRoy, six grandchildren, Tylin Winningham, Leeanndra Winningham, Joseph Brannum, Delyn Brannum, Alex Brannum, Zoie Brannum, and many other relatives and friends. A private service was held Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Campbell-New Funeral Home. Burial followed at Smyrna Cemetery in Pickett County, Tennessee. Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky was honored to be in charge of arrangements. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 16, 2019