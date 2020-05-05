ROBERTSON Janet, 82, Janet was born in March of 1938 in Massillon, Ohio to Marion and Grace Graber. Janet attended Brookfield Elementary, Lorin Andrews Junior High, and graduated from Washington High School in Massillon. She graduated from the Baldwin Wallace Nursing Program with the last year spent at Fairview Park Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio. Janet was married in 1959 to William Arthur Robertson. She worked at Charlevoix Hospital in Michigan while her husband was stationed there with the U.S. Coast Guard. She was a stay-at-home mom while her sons were young. After moving to Lexington, KY, she worked and managed a needlepoint store. Janet trained in tax preparation, working for a Lexington CPA. She went to work for a client and spent several years in their accounting office until they moved from Lexington. She then trained in insurance sales and worked for a local insurance representative. After "retirement" Janet kept the financial records for a local beautician and her son's company until 2013. Janet loved playing golf, water skiing, travel and being outdoors. She was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church. Her love for her husband, their marriage and their family were her life's focus. She leaves behind an example of a marriage and a life well lived. Janet is survived by her husband of more than 60 years, Willliam A. Robertson; sons and their wives, Craig William and Jill Robertson, Scott Arthur and Mary Ellen Robertson; grandchildren, Amy (Gabriel), Jacob, Luke, Jamie, Megan, her brother, Harold Graber and family in Indiana, Michigan and South Carolina. Contributions may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church. In light of the Pandemic, the funeral will be attended by only her husband, brother, sons and their spouses. To express condolences please send correspondence to bluegrasshopper1269@gmail.com



