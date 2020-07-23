Mrs. Janet Deloris (Eudey) Stockton of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at her residence in Clinton County, Kentucky, having attained the age of 74 years, 8 months, and 12 days. She was born in Albany, Kentucky on Friday, November 9, 1945, the daughter of John James and Anna Belle (Pittman) Eudey. She was of the Methodist, and a laundry attendant at Sunset Marina. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Willie D. Stockton, whom she wed on Friday, April 12, 1963, sisters, Freda Thrasher, Helena Lee, Patricia Stockton, grandchildren, Mallory Allen, Parker Allen, Micheala Allen.She is survived by her daughters, Angela (and Tom) Allen of Byrdstown, Tennessee, Stacy (and Kenny) Dearborn of Albany, Kentucky, Tiffany (and Brian) Clevenger of Somerset, Kentucky, sister, Joann Smith of Albany, Kentucky, grandchildren, Mackenzie (and Noah) Barrett, Eric Dearborn, Evan Dearborn, Eli Dearborn, Ethan Clevenger, Abigail Clevenger.The funeral will be conducted on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. graveside in the Peolia Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky, with Bro. Greg Wells officiating. Burial will follow in the Peolia Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Hospice of Lake Cumberland, 100 Parkway Drive, Somerset, Kentucky, 42503, in her honor. Campbell-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store