Janet Wagoner, age 88, widow of Gilbert E. Wagoner, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at home in Georgetown. She was the daughter of the late George Washington and Cinda Sutton King, born in Scott County Kentucky on September 25, 1931. Janet was a member of Bethesda Presbyterian Church, a graduate of Oxford High School, a former employee of Georgetown College Cafeteria and a former employee of Georgetown Middle School Cafeteria. She was a former Boy Scout Leader, a community leader for 4-H and a member of Bethel White Sulphur Homemakers for 50 years. Janet is survived by her son, Ronnie (Carlene) Wagoner of Georgetown; her daughters, Renee Flynn of Lexington, Rhonda (Chuck) Helms of Georgetown, Rita (Chris) Sartori of Lexington; grandchildren, Mike Wagoner, Jeremy Wagoner, Tyler Flynn, Aaron Leaver, Joshua Leaver, Charles Singer II, Brittany Gilkey; and great grandchildren, Harley, Kennedy, Remi, and Austin Wagoner, Lillian and Sophia Gilkey. She is preceded in death by a son, Ricky A. Wagoner, her brothers and sisters, Ruby, Opal, Woodrow, Viola, Louise, Franklin, Frances, George Jr., Donald, Joe and Robert. Visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral with a service at 1pm at the funeral home with Chuck Helms officiating. Burial will follow the service at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and the family and funeral home have requested face coverings and proper social distancing for all who attend. Fond memories and words of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 21, 2020.