Janice Elaine Hedges Casey, 67, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 at her residence in Shelbyville, Kentucky, surrounded by her family after a year-long battle with cancer. She was of the Baptist faith and had attended First Baptist Church in the past. She was a compassionate CNA, working 17 years at Shelby Manor and another 14 years at Crestview Nursing Home. She also helped with private home nursing for families in Shelby County. She is survived by her daughters, Constance Elaine Rogers of Shelbyville, Lisa Downs of Louisville; her grandchildren, Courtney Rogers, Taylor Rogers, Tabitha Ramey, Amanda Ramey, Emily Downs, Justin Downs; her great grandchild, James Tyler Way; her twin-sister, Janet Henry of Shelbyville; her sister, Mary Hedges of Danville; her brothers, Larry Hedges (Susan) of Louisville, Ernest Hedges (Mary Ann) of Taylorsville as well as several close friends. Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation will from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Todd’s Point, Kentucky. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society or towards the funeral expenses.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 6, 2019