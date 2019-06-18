|
Janice Elaine Kidd, age 65, the wife of Phillip Kidd, passed away, Saturday, June 15, 2019 in Georgetown, Kentucky. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky on January 23, 1954 to the late Jacob and Gladys Gray Bruner. Janice enjoyed quilting, sewing and doing home repairs. She was the best Nana ever! In addition to her husband, Phillip, she is survived by her daughters, Stephanie Parish of Lexington, Kentucky, Amy Johnson of Lancaster, Kentucky, Sherrie Bolton of Berea, Kentucky, grandchildren, Stevie, Isaiah, Elias, James, Joseph, Owen, and Dusty, and a great granddaughter Kendall. She is also survived by her brother, Jim Bruner. There will be Private Services. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 18, 2019
