Janice Lavonne Crowe Davis


1937 - 2020
DAVIS Janice Lavonne Crowe, 82, wife of 56 years to the late Gary F. Davis, died April 18, 2020 in Lexington, KY. Born December 6, 1937 in Pellville, KY, she was the daughter of the late Bedford and Bessie M. Boling Crowe. Survivors include a son, Kevin W. Davis; a brother, Phillip Crowe and his wife Liz; and sister-in-law, Betty Crowe. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Prentice Crowe. Mrs. Davis was a graduate of DuPont Manual High School, Louisville, KY and had been a bookkeeper, homemaker, and devoted mother. She was an active member of Grace Baptist Church for over 40 years, where she was a well-loved Sunday School teacher, choir member, and long time leader of the Women's Missionary Union. Mrs. Davis volunteered many years at Baptist Health Hospital, the Feed the Hungry program, and Emma's Closet clothing room. Along with giving back to her community, Janice with her husband Gary, traveled extensively and enjoyed gospel music. A private graveside service will take place at Lexington Cemetery, with a memorial service to be planned at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the , 6100 Dutchman's Lane: Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home. Harrodsburg Rd. handling arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 22, 2020
