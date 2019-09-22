Home

Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 885-4173
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Macedonia Baptist Church
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Macedonia Baptist Church
Janice Louise Mann Buckler


1943 - 2019
Janice Louise Mann Buckler Obituary
Janice Louise Mann Buckler, 76, of Versailles, Kentucky, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at her home on Brushy Run Road. She was born in Versailles, Kentucky on January 24, 1943 to the late A. J. and Fern Newland Mann. Janice was the owner and operator of Buckler’s General Store, Troy, Kentucky, a 20 year US Postal Worker, worked in the Burgin Public School System and McAlpins and was a Licensed Cosmetologist. She attended Midway College and she assisted people in gaining their GED, attended Macedonia Baptist Church. She was the Beloved Mother to one son, John Thomas (Lorna Atwater) Buckler. Additional survivors include a brother, Arthur (Lisa) Mann, sisters, Missy Mann, Judy (Pat) McIntyre and Hallie Brunson, two grandchildren, Brandon Pyles and Benjamin Pyles and 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, James Richard Mann. Services will be 12:00 PM, Monday at Macedonia Baptist Church with Rev. Reginald Davis officiating. Visitation will be 10:00AM until time of service at the church. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve Janice and her family. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 22, 2019
