TURNER Janice Louise, 75, widow of Hugh J. Turner, II, passed away Tues, Aug. 11, 2020 at Baptist Health Lexington. Born in Lexington Sept. 30, 1944, she was a daughter of the late William Floyd and Geneva Rosella Travis Hendricks. Janice was a graduate of Bourbon Co. High School, Eastern Kentucky University, and received her Master's degree from Georgetown University. She was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. Survivors include 2 sons, Hugh David (Cindy Malicote) Turner, and William Ashley (Sharon) Turner; 4 granchildren, Sydney, Cassidy, Kennedy, and Colton Turner; a sister, Carlis (Lonnie) Bennett; and a brother, Allen (Dot) Hendricks. She was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Crawley and brother, Billy Hendricks. Funeral services will be 12 Noon Sat., Aug. 15, 2020 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 1220 Old Frankfort Pike, Versailles, KY by Pastor David Barron with burial to follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10am until service time at the church Saturday.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store