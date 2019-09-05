|
JOHNSON Janice M., 83, wife of Shirley Johnson, passed away Sept. 4, 2019. Born Mar. 29, 1936 in Lincoln County daughter of the late Claude and Mabel Montgomery. She retired from being a floral designer after 27 years and was an active member of Broadway Baptist Church. In addition to her husband of 67 years, Shirley, she is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Pat) Galvin and Dana (Dennis) Steffey; grandchildren, Hope (Warren) Noe, John Cruz, and Faith Steffey; her great-granddaughter, Loyatte Grace Montgomery Noe; and five siblings. She was preceded by two brothers, Bobby Dean Montgomery and Larry Wayne Montgomery; and twin sons, Terry Glenn and Jerry Lynn Johnson. Visitation will be Saturday, 10 am to 12 pm, Broadway Baptist Church, followed by the funeral at 12 pm. Interment will be at Buffalo Springs Cemetery in Stanford, KY. Memorial contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, Frankfort office. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 5, 2019