Janice Marie Ogle Lear, 77, cherished wife of Robert Jewell Lear for 49 years, was welcomed to her heavenly home on Monday, November 4, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in on May 15, 1942, to the late Rev. Monroe and Audra Ogle. Jan was a member of Southland Christian Church and was retired from Psimer & Associates. She is survived by three daughters, Edna (Dennis) Spain, Cathryn Lear, and Linda Lear; siblings Linda (John) Echelbarger and Charlotte (Bob) Nulf; and Joy Boone who was like a daughter to her. She was preceded in death by a sister, Wilda Hawk. She was loved and cherished by all whose lives she touched. We look forward to the day we will be greeted again by her loving smile. Services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Betts & West Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until service time. Interment will follow in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Bearers will be Rob Nulf, Brian Nulf, Todd Echelbarger, Dustin Echelbarger, Tony Porter, and Paul Coakley. In lieu of flowers, we request that you honor Mom’s memory by donating to the Ky. United Methodist Children’s Home in Nicholasville, Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s research.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 7, 2019