Boone-Nickell Funeral Home - Flemingsburg
150 W. Water Street
Flemingsburg, KY 41041
606-845-2231
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Boone-Nickell Funeral Home - Flemingsburg
150 W. Water Street
Flemingsburg, KY 41041
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Boone-Nickell Funeral Home - Flemingsburg
150 W. Water Street
Flemingsburg, KY 41041
View Map
Janice Wade Wasson, 80, of Flemingsburg, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019, at Nicholasville Nursing and Rehab. She was the widow of Rev. Norman Harold Wasson after 54 years of marriage. Born in Roanoke, Virginia, on October 9, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Homer Eldridge Wade and the late Hettie Mae Johnson Wade. As many in the town of Flemingsburg might know, Janice was a vital part of her husband Norman’s ministry at the Flemingsburg Christian Church where she was a member. She was cofounder of the church’s nursery school, held several offices in the Christian Women’s Fellowship and was a Sunday school teacher and music teacher. In addition, she also worked as a teacher’s aide for the Flemingsburg Elementary School for 20 years. She was a member of the Golden Chord Singers. In 2006, she was selected as Beta Sigma Phi’s Lady of the Year. Janice is survived by her son, Kevin Wasson and wife, Laura, of Nicholasville; her son, Wade Wasson of Georgetown; and her grandchildren, Samuel Holman, Benjamin Harold, Millie Travis, David Wade, Jonah Allen, Caroline Mae, Sophia Nichole, Madeline Marie, and Abigail Lilly. She is also survived by her brother, Mike Wade and wife, Karen, of Roanoke, Virginia; her sister-in-law, Nola Kelley and husband, James, of Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia; as well as several nieces, nephews, and extended family members. A celebration of Janice’s life will begin at 1 p.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Flemingsburg Christian Church with Rev. Tracy Parker and Rev. Marty Voiers officiating. Janice will be privately laid to rest in the Fleming County Cemetery. Visitation will also be on Saturday at the church beginning at 11 a.m. In place of flowers, memorials are suggested to Flemingsburg Christian Church Scholarship Fund (201 East Water Street, Flemingsburg, Kentucky 41041). Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 27, 2019
