Frankfort – Janie Brown McCully, 70, wife of Steve McCully, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 10:00am on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Rd. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Rd. www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com