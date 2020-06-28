42, beloved son of David and Sharon Hollon, went to be with the Lord, Wed., June 24, 2020. Jason was born March 4, 1978 in Lexington, KY. He was a 1996 graduate of Bryan Station High School. After graduation, Jason worked as an Assistant Manager at Winn Dixie until they closed the stores in this area. He subsequently held management positions at Wal-Mart and K-Mart. For the last several years, he worked at Domino’s. Besides his parents, he leaves to mourn his passing, a beloved brother, Gregory (Colleen) Hollon; a niece Peyton Hollon; and a nephew, Ryan Hollon. He also leaves behind uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends who will greatly miss him. Jason was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, George and Audrey Hollon, and maternal grandparents, Rev. Paul and Letha Hartshorn. He was a loving, compassionate, caring person who always wanted to help anyone in need. Jason’s love for people was exceeded only by his love for the Lord Jesus Christ, whom he accepted as his personal Savior at an early age. He has found the peace in heaven that eluded him on earth. Services will be 1:00 pm Mon., June 29 at Kerr Brothers – Harrodsburg Road. Visitation will be 12-1 pm Mon at the funeral home. Burial will be 2:00 pm Tues. at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens.