Jason David Hollon
1978 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jason's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
42, beloved son of David and Sharon Hollon, went to be with the Lord, Wed., June 24, 2020. Jason was born March 4, 1978 in Lexington, KY. He was a 1996 graduate of Bryan Station High School. After graduation, Jason worked as an Assistant Manager at Winn Dixie until they closed the stores in this area. He subsequently held management positions at Wal-Mart and K-Mart. For the last several years, he worked at Domino’s. Besides his parents, he leaves to mourn his passing, a beloved brother, Gregory (Colleen) Hollon; a niece Peyton Hollon; and a nephew, Ryan Hollon. He also leaves behind uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends who will greatly miss him. Jason was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, George and Audrey Hollon, and maternal grandparents, Rev. Paul and Letha Hartshorn. He was a loving, compassionate, caring person who always wanted to help anyone in need. Jason’s love for people was exceeded only by his love for the Lord Jesus Christ, whom he accepted as his personal Savior at an early age. He has found the peace in heaven that eluded him on earth. Services will be 1:00 pm Mon., June 29 at Kerr Brothers – Harrodsburg Road. Visitation will be 12-1 pm Mon at the funeral home. Burial will be 2:00 pm Tues. at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Service
01:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Burial
02:00 PM
Blue Grass Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved