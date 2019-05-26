Jason Robert Andrews, age 37, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away on May 20, 2019 in Greenville, AL. Jason was born October 30, 1981 to David and Jennifer Martindale Andrews in Lexington, KY. Jason owned and operated Equity Financial in Indianapolis, IN. He was very active in his community, was involved and contributed to many charities including Ben Davis Football Program, Business Ownership Initiative, Central Indiana Community Foundation, Leadership Hendricks County, Pathway to Recovery and SOURCE River West Entrepreneurship Center. Jason was a volunteer football coach for many years at Ben Davis High School. He enjoyed going to concerts and traveled extensively to many parts of the world. Jason valued his time spent mentoring young adults, and found fulfillment in being a part of their successes. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Nanny and Papaw (Ned and Georgia Martindale) and paternal grandparents Roger Andrews and Nina Ewing.Jason's greatest love was his family. He leaves behind his mother Jennifer Martindale Andrews, father David (Janet) Andrews; sister Carrie Andrews; Aunt Penny and Uncle Joe Ruff, Aunt Dee Dee (Laura) Martindale; cousins Chrissy Gray (Jeff Montgomery), their children Alex and Alyssa, cousin Chelsea Ruff (Chris) Lovins, their daughter Georgia, cousin Tammy Cook; his cherished Office Manager Sheila Stevenson, and special friends, Austin, Andrew and Hannah. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 3-7 PM at Clark Legacy Center-Brannon Crossing, 601 E. Brannon Rd. Nicholasville, KY. A time of sharing will begin at 7 PM. The family has requested, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Lexington Humane Society, Ben Davis Football Program and/or Pathway to Recovery in memory of Jason Robert Andrews.A Celebration of Life in Jason's honor will be held at The Pavillian at Pan Am, May 31, 2019, 6-11 PM in Indianapolis, Indiana. Come when you can. Come as you are. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary