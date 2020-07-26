46, Georgia, passed away on July 21st at his home after a lengthy illness. Jason was born April 11, 1974, the beloved son of Jim and Brenda Yates of Lexington, KY. Jason was a graduate of Henry Clay High School and The University of Kentucky. He is survived by his parents and a brother, Kevin Yates, of Lexington. Jason was a loving, caring, and an extrovert who so much enjoyed his many friends, family, and his career in sales. He would do anything for anyone whom he considered a friend. After Jason’s graduation from The University of Kentucky, he relocated to Atlanta, GA where he enjoyed many successful years as a pharmaceutical and medical device salesman. Jason was employed by Biovail Pharmaceuticals, Fortec Medical, and Ferring Orthapedics during his career. Jason was a very successful salesman, advancing to regional sales manager over eight southern states with Ferring during his career. He was very charismatic and would light up a room with his personality and wit. He won nine PRESIDENT CLUBS awards with Ferring, never finishing below #2 in sales nationally during his employment. Jason was a very loyal member of BBN. He served as activity chairman for the Atlanta UK alumni chapter. He loved anything to with his beloved UK Cats. He also loved camping, boating, traveling and especially the beaches. A 1:30 pm service will take place Wednesday, July 29, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home on Harrodsburg Rd. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Pallbearers will include, Kevin Yates, Jonathan Osborne, Chad Heilig, Brad Elias, Geoff Ritchie and John Williams. Honorary Pallbearers will be Brian Hackney, Jeff Osborne and Bryan Sackmann.