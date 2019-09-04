|
|
|
Jay "Randy" Church, 55, of Catlettsburg, KY went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Randy was born July 20, 1964 in Ashland, KY to the late Leroy Church and Bonnie Rickman Baugh. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Timmy Church and Mark Church. Survivors include his wife Elizabeth Church; children Jay Church Jr. and Cassie Palmer (Corey Kincaid); granddaughters Faith and Chase; sisters Brenda Owens and Vicky Aldered; and brothers Michael Savakinas and Bily Jarrell. Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00PM Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Ogle Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 12:00 PM until time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy take form of donations to help offset funeral expenses. These may be made at the funeral home or online at www.youngfuneralhomeinc.com. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Church and his family.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 4, 2019