Jay R. Beattie, 74, beloved husband of Cornelia Beattie, passed away on September 26th. Jay is survived by his wife, son, Michael, and unborn granddaughter. Jay was a Navy Veteran, U.S. Postal Service retiree, youth baseball coach, and dearly loved family man. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to God’s Pantry, Salvation Army, or DAV
of Lexington. Jay was exceptionally generous; any charitable donation will be a fitting tribute to his life and legacy. Care Cremation has been entrusted with final care. Services will be held at a later date.