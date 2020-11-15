1/1
Jay W. Carlson
1936 - 2020
Jay W. Carlson
June 15, 1936 - November 13, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - Carlson, Jay Walter, 84, passed away peacefully Friday, November 13, 2020, at his home in Lexington, KY. He was born June 15, 1936 in Chicago, IL. to the late Walter Leroy Carlson and Lucille Struve Carlson.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 48 years, Ann Carlson. He leaves behind a daughter, Amy (Mark) Spears, a grandson Cory Spears, a step-granddaughter Kayla Spears (Ben) McCalla, a brother Neal Carlson (Cynthia), and many nieces and nephews.
Jay graduated from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, MI in 1958 with a degree in Mathematics. From 1958 to 1962, he worked for Zurich Insurance Co., and Allstate Insurance Co. as a programmer. He also served in the Illinois Air National Guard for eight years beginning in 1958. In 1962 he became a senior programmer for IBM in Poughkeepsie, NY, New York City, and then in Rochester, MN. It was in Rochester that he met his wife Ann. After leaving IBM he became a senior programmer for the University of Kentucky for 24 years.
In retirement, Jay enjoyed golf, table tennis, Michigan football and basketball; traveled extensively, visiting countries on six continents.
At this time there are no plans for a funeral or visitation. The funeral will be held at the Lexington Cemetery mausoleum at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice) 1733 Harrodsburg Road Lexington, KY 40504. www.clarklegacycenter.com


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 15, 2020.
