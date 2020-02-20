|
was called to eternal rest on February 10, 2020. She was born on October 12, 1986, in Lexington, KY. She attended Paul Lawrence Dunbar High School, The University of Kentucky for undergraduate and the University of Louisville for graduate studies and received her Juris Doctorate from the University of Kentucky College of Law. Brittany was an anointed, singer, teacher, preacher, and a faithful member of the House of Prayer of Versailles, KY. She is the founder of the W.A.R. Movement, Planned Purity, LLC, and Integrity Law Practice, PLLC.. Surviving her transition are her parents Bishop Rodney and Katherine Douglas, and John (Jennifer) Small, Her grandparents Harold and Burma Fox, her aunts and uncle Clarissa Ward, Stephanie Morton, and Anthony(Belinda)Buchanan. Visitation will be held at the House of Prayer of Versailles, KY 855 Kings Dr. Versailles, KY 40383 on Friday, February 21, 2020 5:00p.m.--8:00p.m. Homegoing service will be held at Consolidated Baptist Church on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements Fender Funeral Directors
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 20, 2020