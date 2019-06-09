|
91, of Woodbridge, Va., died May 24 after a long illness. She was the daughter of the late S.J. Amato and Christine Mangione Amato of Lexington, Ky. Survivors include son N.G. Sutherland III of Lexington; daughter Tina Croley (Michael Newhouse) of Woodbridge; and granddaughter Jackie Spagnola (Martin) of Chicago. Jean was the beloved sister of Robert Amato (Carole) of Alexandria, Va.; the late Anthony “Buddy” Amato (Valerija); and the late S. Joseph Amato Jr. (Edna, deceased). Her husband of 38 years, Jack B. Bodine, died in 2011. His son, Daniel Bodine of Richmond, Ky., is part of her extended family. At her request, there will be no service. Burial will be at 10 a.m. June 17 at Calvary Cemetery, 874 W. Main St., Lexington.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 9, 2019