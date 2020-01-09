|
age 88 passed away peacefully on Tuesday January 7, 2020 in Birmingham, Alabama after a short illness. “Mama” as she was affectionately known by family was born January 11, 1931 in East St Louis, Missouri to the late Bryan Barber and Sarah Tackett Barber. She spent the majority of her life in Georgetown Ky where she raised her 2 daughters Jeannie and Sandra. Barbara had a passion for animals something that has been passed on to her children and grandchildren. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters Jeannie Yvonne Sharp Young (Larry) and Sandra Kay Sharp McClure (Mike), grandsons: Dennis William Polley and Bradley Bryan Polley: great grandchildren: Lauren Elizabeth Polley, Madison Jean Taylor Polley, Ryan Bradley Polley and Tyler William Polley and great-great- granddaughter Ava Yvonne Polley-Burke. Barbara was proceeded in death by her husband John William Sharp and beloved grandson Shane Gregory Stinnett. Services will be private for family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your local animal shelter and or rescue in her name.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 9, 2020