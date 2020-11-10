1/2
Jean Carolyn Sapp Ingram
INGRAM Jean Carolyn Sapp, 75, wife of Mark Anthony Ingram, passed away Wednesday November 4 th , at Baptist Health in Lexington KY. Born July 8 th , 1945 in Washington DC, she was the daughter of the late Carl Robert and Dorothy Pearl Angle Sapp. She was raised in Arlington, VA and attended Washington Lee High School. She retired from the University of Kentucky as certified nursing assistant working in the mother baby department. Along with her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Emma Carrie (Billy Joe) Taylor and Mary Loretta (Gerardo) Carrillo; five grandchildren, Valerie Ingram, Kieran Ingram, Minerva Taylor, Giovanni Carrillo and Sebastian Carrillo; a step granddaughter, Cyan Cain; nine nieces and nephews; and several great nieces and nephews. Kerr Brothers-Harrodsburg Road is handling the arrangements.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
