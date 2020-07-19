Jean C. Thompson, age 97, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020 in Dublin, OH. Following two months in rehab, she spent the final month of her life surrounded by her family. Jean was born in Fancy Farm, KY on Sept. 25, 1922, and holds fond memories of her childhood there. She spent her adult life in Lexington, KY; married Bob Thompson, Jr. and raised four children: Barb Swanson (John Genito) Schererville, IN; Kathy (Jerry) Butler, Dublin, OH; Terri Jones Stein (Lexington, KY); and Rob Thompson (Kim O’Dear) Harrodsburg, KY. She was so proud of her nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Jean was a longtime member of Christ the King Catholic parish. She loved her UK Basketball, and enjoyed her friendships at her assisted living community, particularly Ruth, Joe and Rose. Thank you to the staff at The Grand, Dublin, OH; Lisa from Hospice; and fabulous therapists, Scott and Katie, for the loving care you gave Jean. Thanks to the Butler family for opening their hearts and home which allowed Jean to be with her family during these Covid restrictions. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Cathedral of Christ the King on Thursday, July 23, at 11:00AM. Public viewing will be held at Hehman Hall in the Cathedral, 10:00 – 10:50 AM. www.milwardfuneral.com