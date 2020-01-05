|
, 71, of Raleigh, N.C. passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019. The oldest daughter of Robert and Helen Griffith, Jean was born on October 22, 1948 and spent her childhood in Lexington. She and her husband Jay met in Maryville, TN and moved to Raleigh in 1975 where they raised their three children. Jean was an avid quilter, fiber artist, and inveterate traveler. In her later years she delighted in the company of her eight grandchildren. Jean was pre-deceased by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband Jay, siblings Robert Griffith of Louisville, Susan (Bob) Hayne of Longwood, FL, Jim (Cynthia) Griffith of Charlotte, NC, Ann (Dan) Dubbel of Anacortes, WA, Rick (Mary Beth) Griffith of Lexington; children John (Jessica) of Washington, DC, Andy (Jen) of McMinnville, OR, and Kate (Russ) Duncan of Fuquay-Varina, NC. A private interment has been scheduled for December 27 at the Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family welcomes gifts to the National Quilt Museum of Paducah and the .
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 5, 2020