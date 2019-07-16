82, wife of Earl Bryant Sosby, Jr. for over 62 years, passed away at her home on Sunday, July 14, 2019. She was born March 27, 1937 to Edward Clay Henson and Martha Henson in Clark County, Kentucky. She was a longtime devoted member of Hutchison United Methodist Church. Jean was an office worker for several years, enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles and for many years enjoyed golfing trips and boating with their friends from Lake Cumberland. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Hinton-Turner Funeral Home, in Paris, KY., conducted by Reverend James Groves with burial to follow in the Paris Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 8 pm on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Hutchison United Methodist Church, 251 Hutchison Road, Paris, KY 40361, the United Methodist Home for Children, 1115 Ashgrove Road, Nicholasville, KY 40356 or a charity of one’s choice. Grateful Appreciation to the many caregivers of the Bluegrass Care Navigators and, especially, Mrs. Debbie Caldwell, RN. www.hintonturner.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 16, 2019