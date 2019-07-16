Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hinton-Turner Funeral Home
526 Pleasant Street
Paris, KY 40361
(859) 987-1555
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Sosby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Henson Sosby

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Henson Sosby Obituary
82, wife of Earl Bryant Sosby, Jr. for over 62 years, passed away at her home on Sunday, July 14, 2019. She was born March 27, 1937 to Edward Clay Henson and Martha Henson in Clark County, Kentucky. She was a longtime devoted member of Hutchison United Methodist Church. Jean was an office worker for several years, enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles and for many years enjoyed golfing trips and boating with their friends from Lake Cumberland. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Hinton-Turner Funeral Home, in Paris, KY., conducted by Reverend James Groves with burial to follow in the Paris Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 8 pm on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Hutchison United Methodist Church, 251 Hutchison Road, Paris, KY 40361, the United Methodist Home for Children, 1115 Ashgrove Road, Nicholasville, KY 40356 or a charity of one’s choice. Grateful Appreciation to the many caregivers of the Bluegrass Care Navigators and, especially, Mrs. Debbie Caldwell, RN. www.hintonturner.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now