|
|
94 passed awy on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Bluegrass Care & Rehabilitation Center. She is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, George W. Murphy, Jr.; and their four children, Jane Murphy Hrabak (Albert) of Lexington, Jeannie Schneider (Larry) of Huntsville, AL, George Murphy III (Marylou) of Berea, and Amy Murphy McBroom (Clint) of Tallassee, AL. Seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren also survive. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Jeremiah Murphy; two sisters, Lucille Bowles and Virginia Younce; and a brother, Billy Hiatt. Services will be Tuesday, February 25 at 1:00 PM at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home after 12:00 PM Tuesday. Donations are requested to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.DowellMartin.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 25, 2020