Resources More Obituaries for Jean Johnson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jean Johnson

Obituary Flowers Jean Phillips Johnson, 78, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, March 18, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. She was born on August 25, 1940 in Woodford County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Howard and Mary Belle Jackson Phillips. Jean was a former employee of Dayton Power and Light and was a member of First Baptist Church of Versailles. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Johnson and sister, Mildred Phillips. She will be lovingly remembered by her nieces, Jan (Rick) Keeling, Carol (Aaron) Blair, both of Versailles, nephews, Donald (Africa) George, Dayton, Ohio, Ernie (Karim) George, Versailles, and a host of cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews who mourn her passing. Memorial Services will be conducted at 12:00 pm on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Rev. Dr. Floyd Greene officiating. Friends may visit prior to the service beginning at 10:00 am. Guestbook is available online at www.BlackburnandWard.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries