Jean Katherine Kenley, 68, widow of Tommy Lee Kenley, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 in Georgetown, Kentucky. She was born on September 23, 1950, in Scott County, Kentucky, to the late Asa and Daisy Lee Noel Humphrey. Jean attended Corinth Christian Church, loved cooking, gardening, cross stitching, and her flowers, but her real love was spending time with family and friends. Jean is survived by her children, Melissa Deleon of Beaumont, Texas and Christopher (Janis Riley) Kenley of Georgetown, Kentucky, granddaughter, Selena Deleon, sister, Lisa Matthews of Stamping Ground, Kentucky, and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation for Jean will be Monday, April 29, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home, and service on Tuesday at 10:00 am with Rev. Ben Perkins officiating. Burial will be in Masonic Cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers, Michael Matthews, Jason Jarell, Keith Noel, Christopher Kenley, William Keith Kenley, and Fredrick Henderson. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Gary Whaley and Timmy Miller. Memorials may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US HWY 62E, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 26, 2019