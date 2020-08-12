YATES Jean King, 92, passed away peacefully on July 4th, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Walter Yates and her sister Ann King. Jean is survived by her daughter, Sharon Ann Moore, son, James Moore (Bobbye Moore) and grandchildren, Tyler Moore and Callie Moore. Jean was born March 21, 1928 in Kingsport, Tennessee. She was proud of her heritage and was honored to introduce herself as Jean King Yates. She was named Margaret Janet King by her parents, Pete and Elsie King but family and Kingsport friends called her "Magy", a nickname she enjoyed. She attended East Tennessee State University and graduated as a Radiology Technician. She loved working in healthcare and excelled in her profession by taking classes and advanced training when it was offered. A career move took her to Wise, Virginia where she came to meet her future husband Dr. Walter Yates (from Lexington, Kentucky). After getting married they moved to Chicago along with Jean's children and eventually settled in Lexington where Dr. Yates opened his pediatric practice. The new family was loved and welcomed by the Yates extended family members. Jean and Walter loved to entertain, especially hosting cookouts at their pool. They loved celebrating the holidays in style. As family was notified of her passing on July the 4th many thought it was appropriate that she passed on a celebrated day! Besides family and entertaining Jean will be remembered for several things that she loved. She was a phenomenal dancer would do so every chance she got. She also loved and spoiled her Pomeranians, Boozy and Smidgen plus others throughout the years. What Jean loved most was visiting with Sharon and Jim's friends when they would come to the house. There were many hours of laughter, love and visiting. Memories that will never be forgotten. The family will host a 'Celebration of Life' at the Hunt Morgan House, 202 N. Mill Street Lexington, Kentucky on August 30, 2020 from 2 4 PM. Due to the Coronavirus and state regulations mask will be required. A graveside service will be planned at a later date for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation be made to the Alzheimer's Association
; 2808 Palumbo Drive, Suite 205, Lexington, KY 40509 or www.alzfdn.org