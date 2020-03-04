|
|
DALTON Jean Lynn, 69, of Inwood, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Born on February 8, 1951 in Huntsville, TX, she was the daughter of the late John Meritt and Dorothy Standley Meritt Newport. Jean was a Registered Nurse in Oklahoma, West Virginia and Kentucky. She is survived by two daughters, Julia Dalton and Laura Jarrett; two grandchildren, Kerissa and Kyle; one step-sister, Vanessa Swisher; one step-brother, Mandy Vilanova; one niece, Megan Morrow; step-father, Elswick Newport and step-mother, Sonia Meritt. She was preceded in death by one sister, Jeanette Morrow. Memorial service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 3:30 PM at Brown Funeral Home South Berkeley Chapel in Inwood with her nephew, Pastor Jameson Allen, officiating. Her daughters have set up a scholarship to support a young student embarking on their nursing career. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending checks payable to Musselman High School - Attn: Jean Dalton Nursing Scholarship. 126 Excellence Way, Inwood, WV 25428. Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 4, 2020